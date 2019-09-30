Ntv Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its M & T Bk (MTB) Holding by $610,810 as Stock Value Declined

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 96,296 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, up from 92,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $158.19. About 335,630 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “M&T Bank’s Philadelphia branches will get $9 million in upgrades – Buffalo Business First” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&T Realty Capital gets new head – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AES, M&T Bank and Roper Technologies – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,064 shares to 161,142 shares, valued at $26.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,589 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Gru holds 2,602 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 6.77M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 13,030 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 1.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). American Group has 58,517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 0.02% or 304 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 47,227 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Aviva Public Limited owns 0.06% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 50,780 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 19,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finemark National Bank And reported 33,867 shares. Covington Advsrs holds 33,346 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,968 shares to 4,334 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,646 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Bank Of America Dividends For 14% To 18% Yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of America, Morgan Stanley eye growth in employee-benefits management – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 31.84M shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adirondack Trust Com invested in 0.28% or 13,615 shares. Factory Mutual Company reported 3.36M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lathrop Inv Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 24,081 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank accumulated 72,822 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3.69 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 475,052 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 20,276 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argent Trust stated it has 225,311 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.29% or 6.75M shares. S&Co Inc owns 142,514 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.