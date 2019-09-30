Ntv Asset Management Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $327,496; Shares Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25M, down from 164,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK)

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 88.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 62 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 9.58M shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 15 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). L S Advisors Inc holds 0.12% or 5,412 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bloom Tree Ltd Llc reported 197,683 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 12,910 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,636 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,649 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pointstate LP has 1.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). British Columbia Invest Management reported 62,863 shares stake. Congress Asset Ma holds 80,261 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 17,793 shares to 290,749 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Security Natl accumulated 18,479 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,832 shares. Basswood Capital Llc reported 1.29 million shares stake. Savings Bank Of Stockton owns 9,822 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Llc reported 846,956 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Fin Serv Group accumulated 12,473 shares. Pictet Bancorp And Limited stated it has 123,390 shares. Hrt Lc accumulated 71,809 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.11% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Com invested in 709,031 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,000 shares to 64,212 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.