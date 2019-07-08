Ntv Asset Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position; Shorts at Aviat Networks (AVNW) Lowered By 14%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) had a decrease of 14% in short interest. AVNW’s SI was 8,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14% from 10,000 shares previously. With 13,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s short sellers to cover AVNW’s short positions. The SI to Aviat Networks Inc’s float is 0.23%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 21 shares traded. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has declined 22.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AVNW News: 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Rev $62.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c; 13/03/2018 INTERGLOBE AVIAT (INDIGO) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aviat Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVNW); 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sees 4Q Rev $63M-$70M; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 14/05/2018 – AVIAT NETWORKS INC AVNW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MLN TO $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sets Date for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 22,873 shares with $3.81 million value, down from 24,838 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $557.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 3.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.69 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

