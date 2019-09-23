Ntv Asset Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position; Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Persimmon PLC (LON:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Persimmon PLC has GBX 2960 highest and GBX 2386 lowest target. GBX 2673’s average target is 28.32% above currents GBX 2083 stock price. Persimmon PLC had 27 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. UBS maintained Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) rating on Monday, July 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 2620 target. See Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) latest ratings:

Persimmon plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.64 billion GBP. The firm offers family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name, as well as homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand; manufactures premium homes under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It has a 7.5 P/E ratio.

Persimmon plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.64 billion GBP. The firm offers family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name, as well as homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand; manufactures premium homes under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It has a 7.5 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.75% or GBX 37 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2083. About 456,786 shares traded. Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Persimmon Plc’s (LON:PSN) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Persimmon Plcâ€™s (LON:PSN) 31% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 17.24% above currents $189.47 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”.

