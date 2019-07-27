Ntv Asset Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $326,190; Market Valuation Rose; Verisign (VRSN) Shares Rose While Beaconlight Capital Decreased Stake by $23.86 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 793,971 shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 16/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes talks about guaranteed incomes on Recode Decode: transcript; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 24/05/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TO CARRY OUT THOROUGH CHECKS ON FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP BY DECEMBER 2018 – TASS

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, VRSN – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Elated VeriSign’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shareholders Feel About Its 313% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisign to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 70,731 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa invested in 24,560 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,550 shares. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matthew 25 Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,000 shares. M&R Mgmt Incorporated invested in 14,825 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Atlanta Mgmt Com L L C invested in 0.08% or 104,755 shares. Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 739,942 shares or 3.86% of the stock. 365,023 were accumulated by Valiant Capital Mgmt L P. Pointstate Cap LP reported 11,400 shares. Sit Invest Assoc reported 0.19% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.14% or 2,262 shares. Howland Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 5,069 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.63% or 1.33 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 55,763 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.