Ntv Asset Management Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.21 Million; Market Value Rose; Luminus Management Decreased Its Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (TOO) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 253,498 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 57.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TEEKAY: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS OFFSHORE GROUP CFO; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson owns 9,116 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited has 25,378 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsr holds 50,527 shares. Rwwm Inc stated it has 1,336 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.6% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advisors Incorporated stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,108 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Meridian Management Com holds 1.28% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 3.13 million shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 1,385 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 5.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 2.13M shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 160,833 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 1,421 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 113,800 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 11.05M shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $119.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

