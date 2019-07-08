Ntv Asset Management Raised Apple (AAPL) Position; Ulysses Management Has Boosted Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Stake

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 18.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ntv Asset Management Llc acquired 6,400 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 40,650 shares with $7.72 million value, up from 34,250 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $917.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.4. About 11.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B

Ulysses Management Llc increased Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 9,334 shares as Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 771,689 shares with $33.45M value, up from 762,355 last quarter. Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc now has $6.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 209,239 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23100 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 1.41B shares to 300,000 valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2.59 billion shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 25 to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.