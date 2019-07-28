Ntv Asset Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $326,190; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 100,195 shares to 134,733 shares, valued at $6.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors has invested 0.86% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fjarde Ap reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,722 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 16.47 million shares. Sprucegrove Limited stated it has 1.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Illinois-based Country Bancshares has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,500 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,553 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Archford Capital Strategies has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 910 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 148,070 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP holds 0.01% or 6,269 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Fincl Incorporated reported 16,162 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 13,962 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Lc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..