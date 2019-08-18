Ntv Asset Management Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Position

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 338,843 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 255,555 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fincl Gru owns 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Manhattan owns 177,585 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 90,330 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability accumulated 209,218 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.52 million shares. Art Advsr Lc owns 7,168 shares. Raymond James invested in 0% or 55,551 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 756,936 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 355,148 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Spitfire Cap Ltd Com stated it has 161,224 shares or 5.23% of all its holdings.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares to 450,484 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,830 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).