Ntv Asset Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.21 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Value Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Holding by $1.81 Million

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 4.91M shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.