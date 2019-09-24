Ntv Asset Management Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $741,816; UZABASE COMMON SHARES JAPAN JP (UBAZF) Shorts Raised By 14.35%

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 38.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ntv Asset Management Llc acquired 10,303 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 36,812 shares with $2.68M value, up from 26,509 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $107.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 7.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 10.72% above currents $72.93 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Decatur Management has invested 1.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 8.09 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 58,946 shares. Everence Inc has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montgomery Inv Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Dallas reported 19,458 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors holds 782,536 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Management reported 12,881 shares. Ipswich Mgmt accumulated 38,000 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 6,167 were reported by Barr E S &. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 35,744 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 23,719 shares. Chemical Bankshares has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 13,987 shares.