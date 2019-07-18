Ntv Asset Management Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Upped Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.38. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 8.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 23,025 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 73,418 were reported by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 30,901 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,864 shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 36,226 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 919,391 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested in 52,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 163,716 shares. Harvey Invest Company Lc holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,604 shares. Cypress Cap Lc holds 0.29% or 14,020 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Com has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,886 shares. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.23% or 9,777 shares in its portfolio. 16,709 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Short Sellers Up $800M On Subscriber Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.