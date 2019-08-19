Ntv Asset Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered Its Wd (WDFC) Position as Shares Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 70,928 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,215 were accumulated by Farmers Trust. American Tru Limited Co has invested 5.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 136,657 shares. Ferox Cap Management Lp invested 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Limited Liability Co has 54,664 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 290,293 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 6,480 shares in its portfolio. Founders Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.29% stake. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Limited has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 8,388 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fin Llc has 2,896 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 517,002 shares. Coastline Trust invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Capital Ltd reported 9,876 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 65,274 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 12,134 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 50,473 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 4,920 shares. Moreover, Df Dent Com has 0.06% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 43,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 4,660 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amer Interest holds 10,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc holds 150 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company stated it has 250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 4,745 shares stake. 18,206 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 6,200 shares.