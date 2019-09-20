Ntv Asset Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $781,650; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lowered Its Yy (YY) Position as Stock Declined

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 22,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 15.93 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 24/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Capito Asks About Opioid Effort; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 720,504 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel Ltd reported 4.67 million shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 123,333 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd reported 13.80M shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Co reported 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership has 63,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,375 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ah Equity Prns Iii Ltd Com holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 194,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 1.65% or 9.60M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allstate owns 176,448 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 11,900 shares to 146,941 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.57M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 241,700 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $76.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

