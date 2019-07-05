Ntv Asset Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.21 Million; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Rose, Laffer Investments Raised by $15.54 Million Its Stake

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $204.99. About 11.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.99 million shares traded or 58.83% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – COLUMN-China, the highly problematic saviour of the global aluminium market? Andy Home; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO: ALSO LOOKING QUEENSLAND VENTURE WITH RUSAL; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF EU CASH TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TO SELL ALL 80% INTEREST IN KESTREL COAL MINE; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc by 58 shares to 1,534 shares, valued at $3.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 42 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,199 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hexagon’s weak outlook pulls down European shares ahead of US jobs data – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto names Barbara Levi as group general counsel – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.80 million shares. Gruss has 36,450 shares for 7.25% of their portfolio. Parametric Lc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.54 million shares. Leisure Management has invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.35M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,638 shares. Scott And Selber owns 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,788 shares. Paragon Management Limited accumulated 8,867 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 28.11M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,996 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 25,674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc accumulated 3,333 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possible Anxiety In Market – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.