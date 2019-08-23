Ntv Asset Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $326,190; Stock Value Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Share Price Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Holding by $5.87 Million

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 9.66M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Against Cruz’s Bias Charge: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 146,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.02 million, up from 4.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 504,997 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 2,008 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,506 shares. Gladius Capital Limited Partnership holds 77,903 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 8.42M shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability owns 57,012 shares. Taconic Advisors LP holds 2.47% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc reported 39,281 shares. Iconiq Capital Lc has invested 5.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakeview Prns Ltd owns 5,032 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Texas Money Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 1,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 3.22 million shares stake. The Connecticut-based Benin Management Corporation has invested 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 369,033 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 5,822 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 784,235 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $151.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 79,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).