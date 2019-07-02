Ntv Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $326,190; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Stake by $7.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $200.26. About 641,188 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ratings On Derzhava; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Rating On Eur 785.6m Clo Notes Of Epihiro Plc; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To The City Of Jamestown, Nd’s Go Bonds; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORKUVEITA REYKJAVIKUR TO Ba1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – COMPUTERSHARE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 And Aaa.Mx Ratings To Nafin’s Certificados Bursátiles; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSIT RATINGS OF 4 BELARUS BANKS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To The City Of Irving’s, Tx, Golt Debt; Outlook Stable

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 8.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg or Sandberg won’t be in the same role a year from now: Analyst with a sell on Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 11/04/2018 – Rep. French Hill on Facebook, Data Collection, Ryan, Syria (Video); 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,416 shares. Markston Intll Lc accumulated 1.54% or 78,888 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 241,991 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,357 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 10,507 shares. Boys Arnold & Communications Inc invested in 41,472 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Rdl Financial has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag Caldwell Lc stated it has 248,063 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 1.79% stake. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 3,715 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Lc holds 2,585 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd stated it has 26,332 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Na invested in 4,468 shares. 76,414 are owned by International Ltd Ca.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.66 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65M shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp holds 152,607 shares. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corp has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 9,527 shares. Asset invested in 0.11% or 11,630 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Com Commercial Bank owns 4,003 shares. 112,282 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Baskin Financial Service invested in 93,703 shares. Cap Sarl invested in 0.68% or 30,150 shares. Maple Cap Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,428 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 18,567 were reported by Allstate. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 2,949 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 13,852 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

