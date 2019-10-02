Ntv Asset Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position By $781,650; Hays plc (LON:HAS) Had 0 Bulls

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 17.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 18,823 shares with $3.63M value, down from 22,873 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $499.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 5.49 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – Arizona Daily Star: #BREAKING: Up to 87 million now affected in Facebook scandal, far more than previously thought…; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency, though it would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 01/05/2018 – Match Group Sinks as Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web

Among 3 analysts covering Hays PLC (LON:HAS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hays PLC has GBX 165 highest and GBX 140 lowest target. GBX 155’s average target is 6.24% above currents GBX 145.9 stock price. Hays PLC had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 4 with “Equal Weight”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. See Hays plc (LON:HAS) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Unchanged

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Hays plc shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.05% invested in Hays plc (LON:HAS) for 62,889 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd accumulated 2,445 shares. Bp Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Maverick Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Hays plc (LON:HAS) for 75,130 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Hays plc (LON:HAS) or 2,746 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 6,214 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jensen Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hays plc (LON:HAS) for 9,130 shares. Miles Inc reported 0.52% in Hays plc (LON:HAS). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Hays plc (LON:HAS) for 3,121 shares. 364,000 were reported by Markel. Daiwa Group holds 0% or 4,578 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn reported 86,990 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 76,758 shares. New York-based Element Capital Lc has invested 0.2% in Hays plc (LON:HAS). Dynamic Capital reported 10,558 shares stake.

The stock decreased 2.47% or GBX 3.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 145.9. About 2.93 million shares traded. Hays plc (LON:HAS) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M

Hays plc operates as a specialist recruitment firm in the Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.12 billion GBP. The firm offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, gas and oil, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

More notable recent Hays plc (LON:HAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SDL plc (LON:SDL) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hays plc (LON:HAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Want To Invest In JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD.)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Carr’s Group plc’s (LON:CARR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 26.89% above currents $175.07 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Friend Facebook Stock as FB Nears Major Support – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Horizon Is a Preview of the Social Network’s VR Future – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks to Sell In October – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art has 0.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M Incorporated holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 164,819 shares. North Mgmt Corp owns 3,281 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 293,834 shares stake. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation De reported 491,671 shares stake. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanseatic Svcs holds 2.68% or 13,617 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc reported 0.19% stake. Holderness Invests has 10,538 shares. Dorsal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 7.06% stake. Whittier owns 121,996 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nbt Bankshares N A New York holds 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,749 shares. Marathon Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 112,500 shares or 8.97% of their US portfolio.