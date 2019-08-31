Ntv Asset Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding; Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 251,667 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $78.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

