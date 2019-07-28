Ntv Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $326,190 as Market Value Rose; Verizon Comm (VZ) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 30/04/2018 – The co-founder of the app Facebook bought for $19 billion is leaving amid privacy controversy; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 10/04/2018 – Corruption Currents: Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Handling

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47M, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,847 were accumulated by M&R Cap Mngmt. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 1.88M shares or 2% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp reported 111,159 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Bell Fincl Bank has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvey Mngmt holds 1.11% or 39,245 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com invested in 1.9% or 42,211 shares. Everence Capital Management Incorporated owns 101,238 shares. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.21% or 5,567 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Grp holds 0.12% or 11,341 shares in its portfolio. 6,915 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Headinvest Limited Liability holds 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 14,925 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co owns 403,570 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sunbelt holds 6,266 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Taconic Capital Advsrs LP has 200,000 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.76 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 255 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 564,600 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,149 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 39,879 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas-based Ycg Limited has invested 4.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tb Alternative Assets Limited holds 32,200 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.