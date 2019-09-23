Ntv Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Share Value Rose While Benin Management Boosted Its Position

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 31.07 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 238,006 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDERS APPROVES CO NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.5T; 1) Intera 1.5T Omni/Stellar Model 781104, 2) Intera 1.5T; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECH: UNIT, PHILIPS ENTER INTO TRADEMARK LICENSING PACT; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- ACS-NT, Model 78108 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting 1Q Pretax Pft EUR30M; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Multiva systems; 1) Magnets Multiva 16 Model 781487, 2) Magnets 8 Model; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize rejects calls for shareholder vote on takeover defence; 15/03/2018 – SHELL NAMES FORMER PHILIPS CEO GERARD KLEISTERLEE DEPUTY CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES KONINKLIJKE FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares to 19,646 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,834 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 136,631 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 45,274 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 477,479 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 1.21M shares. Motco holds 0.02% or 8,920 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com invested in 82,575 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 704,364 are held by Huber Capital Mgmt. Canal Company holds 1.53% or 160,000 shares. 158,450 are owned by Harvey Capital Management. Buckingham Mngmt holds 401,194 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. 15,769 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Capital Counsel Inc owns 30,560 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 74,578 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 0.93% or 7.78M shares.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program linking specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of â€˜Command Center Summit: Connected Care Deliveryâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royal Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbesâ€™ â€œAmericaâ€™s Best Employers of 2019â€ List for 5th Year – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips maintains its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange ratio for Philips’ 2018 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.