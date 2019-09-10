Ntv Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $213.21. About 7.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 13.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Management Ltd invested in 1.33% or 20,400 shares. Menora Mivtachim owns 312,250 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,057 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 725,121 shares. Arrow Corporation accumulated 3.39% or 77,067 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,102 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 144,831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank Usa has 65,384 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Com has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 377,968 are held by Synovus. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com holds 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 63,511 shares. Valmark Advisers invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management), a New York-based fund reported 121,490 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication Incorporated stated it has 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,233 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco owns 102,915 shares. First American Bank has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ftb Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 181,010 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has 2.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 331,688 shares. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,947 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.63% or 307,854 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Incorporated holds 0.58% or 41,800 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 20,000 shares. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M&T Retail Bank reported 3.80M shares. Taurus Asset Lc stated it has 355,190 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. 224,153 were accumulated by Provise Gp Ltd Liability Com. Bahl Gaynor holds 1.27% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd accumulated 94,986 shares.