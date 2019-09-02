Ntv Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Ccm Investment Advisers Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has Raised by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 86,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 314,384 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 227,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.36M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

