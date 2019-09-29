Ntv Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Howland Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $496,314

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 9,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 230,421 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56 million, up from 221,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 311,583 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested in 0.08% or 432,666 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Lc has invested 2.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.03% or 33,150 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap has 378,834 shares. Transamerica Advisors holds 141 shares. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc has 10.61M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 11,269 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 12.41M shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.78% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 354,863 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 14.25 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management Inc stated it has 260,314 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Focus Prns Lc holds 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13,896 shares.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,303 shares to 67,344 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,823 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 7,339 shares to 171,043 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,949 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).