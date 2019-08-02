NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

As Broadcasting – TV companies, NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.07 0.00 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 25 3.82 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NTN Buzztime Inc. and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NTN Buzztime Inc. and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36% of NTN Buzztime Inc. shares and 10.49% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares. About 6% of NTN Buzztime Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NTN Buzztime Inc. 8.41% -9.7% 11.67% 14.07% -27.96% 71.79% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.28% 1.98% -0.03% 1.08% 1.28% 3.14%

For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc. was more bullish than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NTN Buzztime Inc.