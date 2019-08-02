NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

As Broadcasting – TV companies, NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|3
|0.43
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
|25
|3.82
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NTN Buzztime Inc. and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us NTN Buzztime Inc. and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|0.00%
|-2.6%
|-1.1%
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36% of NTN Buzztime Inc. shares and 10.49% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares. About 6% of NTN Buzztime Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|8.41%
|-9.7%
|11.67%
|14.07%
|-27.96%
|71.79%
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
|0.28%
|1.98%
|-0.03%
|1.08%
|1.28%
|3.14%
For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc. was more bullish than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
Summary
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NTN Buzztime Inc.
