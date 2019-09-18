Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Value Declined While Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Position by $12.96 Million; Park West Asset Management Stake in Echostar (SATS) Upped as Valuation Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 186,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 971,662 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.06 million, up from 785,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 156,595 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00 million, down from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.50M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.10M for 5.18 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) by 200,000 shares to 853,132 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings.