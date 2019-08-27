Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined While Brahman Capital Has Cut Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, America First Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $822,375

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mirae Asset Investments Limited has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aviance Capital Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 177,594 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 55 were accumulated by Interactive Fincl Advisors. Ing Groep Nv owns 121,767 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 447,746 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 108,585 shares. Orrstown Financial Services holds 0.01% or 91 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 32,734 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 14,667 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 3,996 shares. Utah Retirement reported 261,869 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

