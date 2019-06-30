Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake Has Increased by Gotham Asset Management Llc; Magnetar Financial Has Lowered Belmond LTD (BEL) Holding by $11.11 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 34,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,323 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 105,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 5.63 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 462,928 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.09M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.02 million, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 492,885 shares to 728,655 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 38,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.08 million activity. Gaudette Robert J also sold $732,069 worth of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 244,266 shares to 149,391 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).