Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG)

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 13.02M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 23,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 111,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.98 million for 6.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors holds 45,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 20,965 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 0.19% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Jennison Associates Ltd Company reported 2.02 million shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 10,995 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,290 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 133,326 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company has 14,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 80,968 shares. Bowling Port Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 45,835 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,914 shares to 39,323 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 21,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 634,934 shares. Millennium Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 10.28 million shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 5.37 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 22,000 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 86,093 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.17% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Captrust Financial reported 125 shares. 14,027 are held by Linscomb & Williams. D E Shaw And Co Inc accumulated 125,394 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 343,805 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 408,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 300 shares.