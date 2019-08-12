Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Position; Office Depot (ODP) Stock Price Declined While Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed by $449,892 Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 149,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67M shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 3.31M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 41,060 shares. Towle And Co holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 12.32 million shares. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 8,650 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 647,208 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 523,192 shares. 2.93M are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Blair William Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,171 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 50,352 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 317,653 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 94,318 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 192,683 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bluecrest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

