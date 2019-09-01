Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.77 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Qad (QADA)

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.01 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 333 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,071 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 128,313 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 47,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Luminus Limited Liability Com holds 0.46% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 500,000 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 37,290 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 53,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highbridge Ltd Llc reported 60,000 shares. Beach Point LP accumulated 353,495 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 0.03% or 13,175 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,075 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

