Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $12.77 Million as Stock Value Declined; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding Maintained by Brookside Capital Management Llc

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.92 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 2.36M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $205.85M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 171,796 shares. Prudential Inc owns 2.91 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 32.21 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 10,620 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Carroll Associate accumulated 14 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability stated it has 2.47M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.91M shares. Conning has 5,302 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 36,328 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Soros Fund Lc reported 0.3% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Laffer has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa owns 6,540 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 412,341 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.02% or 15,463 shares. 28,262 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 8,075 are owned by Coastline. Millennium Ltd Co owns 1.89M shares. Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 8,731 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 968,757 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 26,245 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 210,887 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77 shares. Korea Invest has 239,210 shares. State Street owns 4.83M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has 26,817 shares. 3,100 are held by Schroder Mngmt Group.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.