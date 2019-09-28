Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding by $619,045; As Fmc (FMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Green Valley Investors Has Trimmed by $3.97 Million Its Position

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 48,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 290,893 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.13 million, down from 339,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 744,165 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 231,887 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 214,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.19 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 1.02% or 18,000 shares. Twin Management Inc has 0.37% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 63,580 shares. 828,887 are owned by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 9.06 million shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP owns 200,000 shares. Corsair Cap Management Limited Partnership has 4.95% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 75,852 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cambridge Inc holds 3,879 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Alps has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 112,980 shares. 5,800 were reported by Peoples Fincl. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34 million for 26.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FuelCell Energy: Short-Lived Rally After Q3 Results As Debt Deadlines Loom – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “May 2019 Utility Review – NRG Takes A Big Hit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 166,191 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $139.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,162 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).