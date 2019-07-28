Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.67 Million; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Rose, Grs Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $3.42 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 88,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 576,215 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32,781 shares to 11,342 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,019 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds invested in 0.04% or 145,500 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 416,446 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 4.92 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 33,207 were reported by Cibc Ww. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,971 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 139,600 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,742 shares. 659 are held by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Smithfield Tru invested in 265 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 110,353 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 25,000 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares to 92,804 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,227 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

