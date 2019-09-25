Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lowered Its Holding by $691,250; Cibc World Markets Stake In Enbridge (ENB) Was Has Lifted

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 602,930 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.18 million, down from 622,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 1.20M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 9103% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 19.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713.90M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 915,879 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 50,419 shares to 898,565 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 8,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,089 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.29 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.