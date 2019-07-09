Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Brahman Capital Lowered Holding; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Has Raised by Nicholas Investment Partners Lp

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 12,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,333 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 68,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.24M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 3.54 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 155,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wealthcare Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.03% or 1,763 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd stated it has 9,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 8,875 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 202,370 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Victory Capital Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 33,504 shares. Td Asset invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 35 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 993 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cypress Capital Mngmt (Wy) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 15,828 shares to 29,283 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Problem Is, GE Stock Is Just Unknowable Right Now – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.98M for 6.66 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For NRG Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: NRG Energy Is Good for a Breakout Bull Move – Investorplace.com” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.