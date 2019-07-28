Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder American International Group Has Upped Its Holding; John Hancock Income Securities (JHS) Holding Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 13,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,868 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 123,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities (JHS) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 214,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in John Hancock Income Securities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 5,840 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has risen 3.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,600 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 162,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 594,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results of Annual Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ameriprise buys John Sykes’ JHS Capital Advisors – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 28, 2015. More interesting news about John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of June 7 – South Florida Business Journal” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEF Roundup: More Nuveen Cuts And NTG Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold JHS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.32 million shares or 7.05% more from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City invested in 0% or 101 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 10,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&R Management accumulated 22,000 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 19,582 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 1,588 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 29,315 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 74,368 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) for 10,673 shares. Morgan Stanley has 129,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 1,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS). Sit Investment Associate accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 803,322 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) for 8,900 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 25,562 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 202,055 shares to 4.12M shares, valued at $436.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,662 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.