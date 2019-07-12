Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined While Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Gam Holding Ag Increases Position in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA)

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 863,153 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 6,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,902 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 390,628 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.28 million for 6.71 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 725,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $51.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.90 million activity. Another trade for 36,774 shares valued at $2.57 million was sold by Arnold Dan H.. Shares for $3.25M were sold by Gooley Thomas on Monday, February 4.

