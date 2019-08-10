Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined While Madison Investment Holdings Cut Its Holding by $525,000; Phocas Financial Stake in Unisys (UIS) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 818,100 shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 434,360 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45 million, down from 446,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 3.22M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 11,823 shares to 35,273 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci United Kingdom Et by 31,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 53,957 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 28 shares. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 12,034 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 11,810 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd owns 8,889 shares. Permian Investment Ptnrs Lp invested in 1.58 million shares. Landscape Mngmt Llc reported 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.29% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.42% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 84,340 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 30,600 shares. The New York-based Summit Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cibc World Markets owns 33,207 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 1,000 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 930,936 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 2.07 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com owns 372,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Plc holds 0% or 120,666 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 0.04% stake. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 136,659 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested in 0.31% or 74,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 19,259 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 535,756 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,355 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.