Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined While Brahman Capital Has Cut Stake; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Declined, Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $942,666

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 24,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 89,352 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 114,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 744,705 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00 million, down from 6.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 2.63 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 43,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 510 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology has 4,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 270,275 shares. Td Asset owns 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 335,500 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 6,058 shares. Natixis LP owns 31,493 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 45,189 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont stated it has 4,000 shares. 8,783 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 19,007 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 12,910 were reported by Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 194,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.99M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.22 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 94,262 are held by Sei Invests. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 499,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont accumulated 79 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 40,144 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 0.01% or 39,561 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co has 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intact Mgmt Incorporated reported 64,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 437,700 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0.39% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 238,957 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 112,472 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 305,855 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.