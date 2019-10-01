Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Holding; As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Market Value Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $668,800 Its Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 75,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 297,697 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 222,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 1.57M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 651,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31M, up from 633,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 228,954 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 26,610 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 238,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,449 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 174,246 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 916,000 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 0% or 46,148 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 273,885 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc reported 83 shares stake. 12 were reported by Carroll Financial. Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.01% or 9,776 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 467,163 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 564,195 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 412 shares stake. Sun Life Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Fire Gp Inc reported 1,073 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 505,485 shares to 446,203 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 162,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,254 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.01% stake. Catalyst Advisors Lc stated it has 14,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.06% or 33,205 shares. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ranger Inv Management LP reported 0.11% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 1.72% or 284,326 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 99,746 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Assocs Invest owns 435,283 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 5,247 shares.