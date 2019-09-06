Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined While Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $12.77 Million; Phocas Financial Has Upped Chemical Financial (CHFC) Holding by $1.21 Million; Stock Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 147.58% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 84,251 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 22,692 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management holds 1.05% or 58,406 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Associates Incorporated invested in 367,414 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Co reported 423,628 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 223,358 shares. Citigroup holds 11,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 51,628 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,300 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). First Manhattan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Int Grp reported 186,826 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc reported 340 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 7,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Provost David T bought $395,789 worth of stock or 10,100 shares. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205. SHAFER THOMAS C had bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 542,376 were reported by Barclays Plc. 385,682 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Incorporated. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 3.28M shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 780,913 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 464,565 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 74,186 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 45,835 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 49,125 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 63,992 are held by Element Ltd. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.2% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 364,470 shares.