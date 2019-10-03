Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined While First Quadrant LP Cut Holding by $4.19 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 119,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474,000, down from 133,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 1.97M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 14,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 3,566 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 17,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 6.06 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.11 million for 5.17 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 22,378 shares to 50,256 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 16,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 1,025 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 30,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 63,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Limited Liability Corp has 74,756 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 6,777 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. 37,290 are owned by Chicago Equity Prns Llc. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 14,201 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,870 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 467,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru invested in 247,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement reported 12,441 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 20,759 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Management owns 1.02M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Division has 0.61% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lincoln National has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,707 shares. California-based Skba Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spinnaker owns 15,732 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,226 shares. 56,100 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Capital International reported 0.54% stake. Washington Retail Bank invested 1.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Sta Wealth Mngmt has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 28,389 shares. Forte Cap Limited Company Adv has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 75,094 are held by Zuckerman Inv Grp Limited Co.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 15,593 shares to 78,563 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 139,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.10 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.