Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Valuation Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Family Management Has Increased Position by $821,760

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 31682.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.12M, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 1.49M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 1.86 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Put) by 21,900 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 58,267 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 204 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 334,178 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital reported 0.09% stake. Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 0.15% or 3.27M shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 340,548 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs accumulated 9,351 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,971 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.18M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 239,338 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Community Bank Of Raymore stated it has 622,680 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 25,223 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares to 12,165 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock or 10,089 shares. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

