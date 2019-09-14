Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) Shares Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Has Decreased Position by $30.57 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.34% . The hedge fund held 79,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 billion, down from 81,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Premier Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50M market cap company. The stock increased 7.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 52,737 shares traded or 101.26% up from the average. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 523,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 273,885 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 797,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 2.89 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea-based National Pension has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Reaves W H And Com invested in 0.5% or 446,338 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers accumulated 11,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 0.08% or 297,697 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 63,968 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 437,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 2.09 million shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 93,632 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,084 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 6,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Limited accumulated 1.62M shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.03% or 759,376 shares in its portfolio. Wright Invsts Service holds 0.21% or 15,980 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.09M for 5.15 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 62,824 shares to 78,322 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 57 shares to 19,337 shares, valued at $2.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy by 2,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold PFBI shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.47 million shares or 1.50% more from 4.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Geode Management Limited Liability Com owns 130,902 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 2,023 shares. The New York-based Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 1,940 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 12,980 shares. 61,995 were accumulated by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Lsv Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Llc owns 1.18% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 306,526 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 21,950 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 194,311 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 18,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $291,727 activity. Shares for $45,000 were bought by CLINE PHILIP E. Hatfield Harry Maxwell had bought 2,500 shares worth $38,900 on Friday, July 26.

