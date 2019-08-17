Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Stake as Share Price Declined; Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $746,425

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 10,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 30,182 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 40,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 755,216 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 31,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.96M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31M for 60.33 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

