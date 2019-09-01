Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.05 Million; S Muoio & Company Has Raised Red Hat (RHT) Position by $546,000; Shares Were Volatile

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 83,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.01 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 58,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.07% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 7,095 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt accumulated 229 shares. Fund owns 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 63,427 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 139,600 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 10,888 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Division invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Addison has invested 0.29% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.58 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 7,830 shares. New Jersey-based Reaves W H has invested 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 56,882 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 139,323 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 104,905 shares to 34,400 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap Management has 7,330 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Eaton Vance holds 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 134,185 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 26,327 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 3,400 are held by Highland Capital Lp. Barbara Oil holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,000 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru Inc owns 44,848 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company has invested 0.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,132 shares. 1,541 are held by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp. 133,218 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 122,565 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,566 shares.

