NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), both competing one another are Diversified Utilities companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy Inc. 38 0.95 N/A 0.95 35.86 Exelon Corporation 49 1.25 N/A 2.40 18.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NRG Energy Inc. and Exelon Corporation. Exelon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NRG Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NRG Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Exelon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NRG Energy Inc. and Exelon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Competitively, Exelon Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NRG Energy Inc. Its rival Exelon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. NRG Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NRG Energy Inc. and Exelon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Exelon Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

The average price target of NRG Energy Inc. is $48.4, with potential upside of 35.01%. Meanwhile, Exelon Corporation’s average price target is $50.9, while its potential upside is 11.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that NRG Energy Inc. looks more robust than Exelon Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NRG Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Exelon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. NRG Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year Exelon Corporation has weaker performance than NRG Energy Inc.

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors NRG Energy Inc.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.