NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) EPS Estimated At $1.34; Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 42 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 56 sold and reduced their equity positions in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 10.15 million shares, up from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vishay Precision Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 41 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report $1.34 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.03 EPS change or 332.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. NRG’s profit would be $358.00M giving it 6.51 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, NRG Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 294.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.88 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. holds 16.57% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for 1.94 million shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 171,000 shares or 9.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.22% invested in the company for 244,618 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Co Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,121 shares.

Analysts await Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. VPG’s profit will be $6.35 million for 21.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.95% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 26,133 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) has risen 12.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, makes, and markets sensors, sensor measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $557.44 million. It operates through three divisions: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, weighing and control systems, PhotoStress products, and sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and systems products.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.32 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.