NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. 9 1.14 N/A -12.07 0.00 Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 0.99 N/A 0.58 34.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Darling Ingredients Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -0.9% -0.5% Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are 1.9 and 1.8. Competitively, Darling Ingredients Inc. has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Darling Ingredients Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Darling Ingredients Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. -1.12% 4.14% -5.78% 7.32% -11.74% 15.03% Darling Ingredients Inc. -0.64% -8.71% -4.17% -5.87% 15.08% 5.09%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Darling Ingredients Inc.

Summary

Darling Ingredients Inc. beats NRC Group Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.